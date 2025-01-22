CLEARLY the posters for Edward II – coming to the RSC next month – don’t have room for its rather marvellous full title: The Troublesome Reign and Lamentable Death of Edward the Second, King of England, with the Tragical Fall of Proud Mortimer.

You had us at “troublesome” and “lamentable” but add in a stellar cast – just announced – then Herald Arts is definitely making a date to see it.

Christopher Marlowe’s rarely performed tragedy runs in the Swan Theatre between 21st February and 5th April 2025, directed by Daniel Raggett.

Eloka Ivo, who makes his RSC debut as Gaveston, top; and Daniel Evans, who plays Edward II.

Rather incredibly, it will be the first RSC production of the play since 1990.

As previously announced, Daniel Evans plays the titular role in Marlowe’s tender, yet violent play, about King Edward II and the man he loves.

It will be the first time the RSC co-artistic director and double Olivier Award-winner has appeared on stage in a full acting role for 14 years, since he played Bobby in Sondheim’s Company at The Crucible in Sheffield in 2011.

Daniel’s work as an actor spans Shakespeare, Sondheim and Sarah Kane, at the RSC, National Theatre, Royal Court, Donmar Warehouse, Menier, Sheffield and on Broadway. He was artistic director of Sheffield Theatres between 2009-2016, and Chichester Festival Theatre between 2016-2023, and joined the RSC, sharing the artistic director role with Tamara Harvey, in 2023.

Daniel last appeared on stage at the RSC in 2003; his acting credits for the company include Measure for Measure, Cymbeline, A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream and Coriolanus. In June 2025 Daniel will reunite with his fellow original cast members for a major revival of Sarah Kane’s seminal play, 4.48 Psychosis in co-production with the Royal Court which will run in London and Stratford.

Eloka Ivo makes his RSC debut as Gaveston, Edward’s lover. Eloka’s previous theatre credits include Backstairs Billy (Duke of York’s), Black Superhero (Royal Court), The Glass Menagerie (Royal Exchange), The Gods Are Not to Blame (Almeida) and The End of Eddy (BAM New York).

Ruta Gedmintas

Also making their RSC debuts are Ruta Gedmintas and Enzo Cilenti, as, respectively, Edward’s wife Queen Isabella, and Mortimer, who plots against the King.

Ruta’s work on screen credits includes His Dark Materials (HBO/BBC), Sandman (Netflix), The Strain (FX) and A Street Cat Named Bob (Sony). Theatre credits include Backbeat (Duke of York’s) and What Every Woman Knows (Royal Exchange).

Enzo’s TV and film credits include: The Crown (Netflix), Luther, Wolf Hall (BBC), Bridget Jones’ Baby (Miramax) and In The Loop (BBC Films). His stage credits include Present Laughter (Old Vic) and Berberian Sound Studio (Donmar).

Talking about the play, director Daniel Raggett said: “I’m thrilled and deeply privileged to be working with this incredible cast on Edward II. This major Elizabethan drama hasn’t been seen at the RSC for over 30 years, and our production will breathe new life into it: honouring Marlowe’s razor-sharp writing whilst embodying everything that gives the original the propulsive energy of a thriller.

Edward II

“A love story with a political edge – this 400-year-old play has plenty to say about the supposedly liberal and progressive times in which we now live: when King Edward wants to rule alongside the man he loves, how much change can the establishment tolerate, and at what cost?”

Daniel Raggett was nominated for the Emerging Talent award at 2022 Evening Standard Theatre Awards. In 2025, besides directing Edward II for the RSC, he will direct The Estate, a new play by Shaan Sahota at the National Theatre.

A reminder: Multi award-winner Rupert Goold directs Luke Thallon in the title role in the RSC’s new production of Hamlet which opens on 8th February.