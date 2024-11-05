Playwright Nancy Harris brings Hans Christian Andersen’s dark fairy tale into the 21st century in the intimate surroundings of the Swan Theatre this festive season.

With Direction and Movement by Kimberley Rampersad (associate artistic director of the Shaw Festival, Canada) in her RSC debut, The Red Shoes is both a magical story and cautionary tale of pride, vanity and how we all deserve to dance how we wish to dance.

When Karen, an orphaned young woman is taken in by some local do-gooders, she is expected to be seen and not heard. Dazzled by a pair of beautiful shoes, she sees the chance to do and be so much more, but soon her feet betray her, taking her to places she does not wish to go.

Nikki Cheung makes her RSC debut as Karen. Nikki is a ballet, jazz and contemporary theatre performer. Her most recent stage credits include Disney’s The Lion King (West End).

The production runs from 7th November to 19th January. Age guidance 7+ years. Parental discretion recommended for under 12s.

What is your favourite family festive tradition?

Send you answers by 11th November to Red Shoes Competition, Guild House, Guild Street, Stratford CV37 6RP or email arts@stratford-herald.com. Usual competition terms and conditions apply. Tickets are for the 1pm performance on Saturday, 30th November, and cannot be transferred to another date. There is no cash alternative. In the unlikely event the show is cancelled, the RSC will do its best to find another mutually convenient date, but will not be liable to any additional costs, including, but not limited to, transport/accommodation costs.