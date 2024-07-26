Calls to clamp down on anti-social behaviour at Earlswood Lakes

ANTI-SOCIAL behaviour is making life hell for residents living near Earlswood Lakes.

The beauty spot - built in the 1820s – has been used by generations for leisure, but there are ongoing problems with residents reporting drug dealing, racing cars, loitering and anti-social behaviour caused by excessive drinking.

Calls to close causeway to keep out ASB

They told the Herald, despite action and extra powers to tackle the behaviour, the area is regularly flooded by groups of people in cars who turn up at the lakes during the early evening and stay most of the night, eating takeaways, littering, lighting fireworks and taking nitrous oxide and leaving empty gas canisters at the scene.