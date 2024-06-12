A NEW era draws ever nearer for a much-loved village pub – and occasional TV star - that is bucking the trend and bouncing back from closure.

The Bakers Arms in Broad Campden has long been one of the area’s best-kept secrets - treasured by villagers and those in the know but largely out of sight of those on a day trip to one of the Cotswolds’ more famous destinations.

It shut in early April but as their final day loomed, the retiring team, Michelle and Dave Hirst, were able to announce it had a future.