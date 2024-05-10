FRENCH wine was toasted and glasses were raised to mark the 30th anniversary of Alcester Bretvins last weekend - a group that celebrates the fine wines of our neighbours across the sea.

Part of the 30th anniversary ceremony of the Alcester Bretvin gathering at Wootton Park last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The two-day event saw a Muscadet reception and dinner at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stratford on Saturday followed by a parade of Bretvins in traditional robes at Wootton Park and the 30th anniversary chapter meeting which also included a Muscadet reception for all members and friends plus lunch with wine and speeches.

Part of the 30th anniversary ceremony of the Alcester Bretvin gathering at Wootton Park last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We had guests from London, Wales, France, Alcester Court Leet, Alcester Mayor and Lord Hertford. It was all very colourful and is an occasion to the promote the wines and be in the good company of friends. There was Muscadet from the Loire region and some very lovely Merlot. We released white doves as gesture to friendship and peace. We can start planning for the 40th anniversary now,” said John Freeland, the sénéchal of Alcester Bretvins.