£3.8 million Warwickshire property that has a luxury home and a purpose-built business HQ

IF you have £3.8 million, a chief executive title on your business card and a desire to live just a few metres away from your head office, then this property could be for you.

Found at Preston Bagot, near Henley, this grade II listed Tudor manor house is on the market along with the adjacent 6,400 sq ft architecturally designed office with lake views.

Aerial shot of the site. Below left, the offices and below right, one of the reception rooms at the house.

The semi-detached manor house, believed to have once formed part of the 3rd Earl of Warwick’s estate, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It comes with the Coterie office which also includes 1,000 sq ft storage building and parking for 30 cars – all set on a three-acre site looking over the lake.

Lisa Smith, operations director of DM & Co Homes, which is marketing the properties, said: “The manor house and the adjacent Coterie offices have been a 26-year labour of love for the sellers, and provide a unique offering to those looking for luxury living in a rural setting – with the business literally on the doorstep.”

The rear of the manor house.

She added: “The Coterie could be repurposed as a venue for weddings, or as a spa/wellness centre or a restaurant – subject to planning.”

Businessman Tony Eaves, founder of Pure Service, bought the property in 1998 and, over two-and-a-half years, turned a dilapidated, seven-bedroom labyrinth into a four-bedroom home.

He said: “These beautiful buildings, that have housed me and my business for 25 years, have given me immense pleasure and pride. However, as I retire, it’s time to hand them over to someone else to re-purpose them in order to fulfil their own dreams and potential and start a new chapter in the property’s history.”

The Coterie reception.

One of the reception rooms at the house.