27-year-old from Stratford charged with GBH and attempting to strangle following assault claims

A 27-YEAR-OLD man who police wanted to talk to in connection with a serious assault in Stratford has been charged and is to appear in court.

Warwickshire Police said Alex Brissett, 27, of Green Gage Gardens, Stratford, has been charged with GBH, ABH, attempting to choke, suffocate, or strangle, two counts of taking a vehicle without owners consent, theft from a person, and breaching a court order.

He will appear in Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday) for his first hearing.

The charges follow an incident in Stratford on 27th December.