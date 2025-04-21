AN EXECUTIVE life coach has launched a clothing range that is all about authenticity.

Stratford-based Jodie Horgan, who founded the Gambol by Gob label, says 'gambol' symbolises ‘moving forward through life, not as a sprint but as a mindful journey’.

As for ‘Gob’, that’s the affectionate nickname her husband has for her.

The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts and is sourced from sustainable and ethical suppliers.

Colours include antique rose, wet sand, khaki, ivory and almond green, while prices range from £38 to £85.

Jodie, who’s in her 40s, also runs a circular ‘Gambol forward’ programme which encourages customers to return pre-loved items for recycling or donation to charity.

In return, they’re offered a 25 per cent discount off their next purchase with the label.

Jodie, who has a background is in leadership and sales and marketing, ditched her corporate career a year ago to set up Atherstone-based life and executive business coaching service Your Gob.

She’s always been passionate about clothes and setting up Gambol started off as a creative hobby to offer light relief while completing a masters-level course in executive coaching.

She said: “Like many of us, I was fed up with fast fashion and wanted something that was more authentic, was ethical, sustainable and would last.

“I did a lot of research and sent for many samples to make sure the quality was where I wanted it to be, before I partnered with a manufacturer who shares my ethics.”

Some of the clothing pieces include recycled materials and the packaging and labels are all recycled or recyclable.

Most of the models featured in Jodie’s professional photographs on her website www.gambolbygob.co.uk are people she knows and admires.

They include Dave Watson, a triple amputee who lost both his legs and his right arm after stepping on an IED while serving with the Scots Dragoon Guards in Afghanistan in 2010.

Dave, who lives in the Midlands, has won a gold medals in discus and shot put at the Invictus Games.