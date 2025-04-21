Today, Monday, 21st April, is the second anniversary of the horrific crash in which three Chipping Campden School teenagers were killed.

The families of Harry Purcell, 17, and Tilly Seccombe, 16, have told the Herald that their pain has not gotten easier as they deal with their devastating loss.

Paying tribute to their much-loved daughter, Tilly’s family previously said:

“Not a day goes by without feeling the unbearable loss of Tilly. We miss her radiant personality, her love and laughter and will do so for evermore.”

Tilly Seccombe and Harry Purcell died along with Frank Wormald (not pictured).

Harry’s family previously told the Herald: “Harry fills a huge part of each and every day. Our life now embraces the many fun, happy memories we had together as a family. He was so beautiful, kind and funny and we feel so blessed to have shared his life.

“Our grief and pain is growing and mirrors the love we will always have for our precious boy. The love, compassion and support of our amazing friends and family is helping us navigate this horrendous journey without Harry.”

The family of Frank Wormald, 16, also killed in the crash, have previously asked for privacy.

Edward Spencer, 19, of Armscote Road, Newbold on Stour, is accused of causing the deaths through careless driving of their children, and Frank Wormald, 16.

In addition he is charged with causing serious injury to a women and her step-daughter and step-son.

He changed his plea to guilty as a trial was about to start in March, and will now be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Monday, 28th April.



