THE new owners of a fish and chip shop in Wellesbourne are excited to open what they say will be a “traditional fish bar”.

Nilgun Sensoy and her husband have opened The Flying Chippy on Warwick Road in the village.

With plenty of experience in what has become a family business over the years, Nilgun told the Herald that the long wait to open is over, and that the local community has been looking forward to it too. When the Facebook page for the new business was launched, Nilgun said that they received 500 followers within a day.

The Flying Chippy in Wellesbourne is now open for business managed by Nilgun Sensoy. Photo: Mark Williamson

The couple got the property last year and have spent several months renovating. They are now ready and doors to the chip shop opened last week.

“It’s a very old building and there’s also a house attached to it,” Nilgun said. “We’ve had all the ceilings down, the roof fixed, all the walls stripped down to the brick and had it all fully renovated. Everything’s brand new in there, it’s fully fitted out.

“We’re excited to be open and to service Wellesbourne and the surrounding communities. It’s been a long process with a lot of restoration, so we’re happy to have our doors open now.”

Running a fish and chip shop is a real family affair, and Nilgun said that this goes back decades.

She added: “We’ve been in the fish and chip shop business for a while. My dad had chip shops. We’re Cypriots, so it’s kind of been in our blood. I sort of grew up in it and then my husband came over here after we married and then he started in it.

“We’ve been very excited to open up, and it’ll be a traditional fish bar. We sort of want to stick to that. I know everything’s getting a bit fancy and posh nowadays. Things have changed, like the packaging. Last time we were trading four years ago in a chip shop in Solihull it was paper and now it’s all eco-friendly containers so it's all a bit new to us.”

The local community have been eagerly anticipating the shop’s opening, and Nilgun said the online interest has been just as strong.

“Since we’ve been working in the shop since last August, people have been asking, ‘Is it going to be a chip shop again?’ If I’m walking through the door, they’ll call me asking, ‘When are you opening?’ They’ve been very excited.

“I opened the Facebook page without any advertisement and we got 500 followers within a day. That’s without promoting it, I didn’t want to open the page too soon, because I wasn’t sure when we’d actually be open.

“Until I had everything in place, we wanted to be ready for them. We didn’t want to not impress people by not being ready and well equipped for it. The impression we got is that they’re very excited.

“We’ve had a few questions about the name while we named it The Flying Chippy. This is related to the airfield which is obviously one of the big attractions around here.”

Nilgun added that the Vulcan Fish Bar was also considered, influenced by the large Vulcan bomber that is a fixture of Wellesbourne Airfield.

