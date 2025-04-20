Warwickshire Hunt ‘has worst record for chasing foxes and havoc’, campaigners claim

THE WARWICKSHIRE Hunt was the ‘worst offender’ of illegal fox hunting, according to new figures from animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports.

The charity’s end-of-season hunting report recorded 50 incidents involving the Warwickshire Hunt.

These include 20 reports of foxes being chased, and 30 reports of ‘hunt havoc’ across this county and neighbouring Oxfordshire.

Nationally, there were almost 1,600 incidents – made up of 474 reports connected to suspected illegal hunting.

These include 397 reports of foxes being chased, and 1,117 reports of hunt havoc.

The figures cover the cub hunting season, which started last August, and the main fox hunting season from November 2024 to the end of last month.

The Warwickshire Hunt hounds killing at fox at Idlicote in 2023.

‘Havoc caused by hunts’ includes anti-social behaviour and what the League describes as ‘activities inconsistent with trail hunting’.

It cites hounds running loose on busy roads and causing disruption to passing traffic, trespass, and ‘threatening and irresponsible behaviour’.

Horrific footage of a fox being cruelly torn apart by a pack of hounds led to the conviction of a member of the Warwickshire Hunt last month.

Coventry Magistrates’ Court was shown graphic video of an incident from 9th October 2023 at Idlicote Hill, near Shipston.

The footage, taken by Three Counties Hunt Saboteurs, also shows Warwickshire Hunt’s whipper-in, Benjamin Halsall, 24, from Shipston, looking on as hounds flush out a fox and chase it across open ground before it is surrounded and killed.

As whipper-in, Mr Halsall’s job was meant to be the “eyes and ears” of the hunt, the court heard, including ensuring hounds did not give chase if a wild animal broke cover.

On 17th March, following a two-day trial, District Judge David Murray found Halsall guilty of hunting a wild mammal with dogs contrary to the 2004 Hunting Act.

Halsall was ordered to pay £2,000 – which comprises a £1,000 fine and £1,000 in costs.

Warwickshire Hunt had faced the same charges as Halsall but was acquitted.

The hunt has been caught on camera by saboteurs being involved in other fox kills in recent years, but maintains these were accidents which occurred while it was trail hunting.

Commenting just after the verdict, a spokesperson from the Warwickshire Hunt said: “The hunt has been lawfully trail hunting in accordance with the Hunting Act for 20 years, so it is pleased to have been acquitted.

“Following this incident in October 2023, the hunt conducted a review of its procedures to ensure that it remains clear that the hunt is operating legitimately.”

Fox hunting has been banned in England and Wales since 2004, but it is still legal to use dogs to follow an animal-scent based trail, known as ‘trail hunting’, as long as the dogs are not allowed to chase or kill animals.

But trail hunting has been described by Devon and Cornwall temporary assistant chief constable Matt Longman, who is also the national lead on fox hunting crime, as a “smokescreen” for illegal fox hunting. He has also described illegal hunting as “prolific”

The newly published figures are compiled from the League Against Cruel Sports’s confidential Animal Crimewatch service and hunt monitors’ reports by the charity’s intelligence team, staffed by former police officers and civilian analysts.

Emma Judd, head of campaigns at the League, said: “These shocking figures underline why the government has announced it will launch a consultation to ban trail hunting later this year, something we are urging them to publish without delay.

“But, more than that, the Hunting Act also needs to be strengthened by removing its loopholes, which are exploited by hunts to avoid prosecution for illegal hunting, and for custodial sentences to be introduced for those who persist in breaking the law.”

She added: “These figures show that fox hunts have an appalling disregard for the law and that, as has been proven in court, that the Warwickshire Hunt is chasing and killing foxes as they did before the ban.

“The time for change is now. New stronger fox hunting laws are needed to consign this barbaric activity to the history books.”