Celebrity chef Glyn Purnell’s pub in live music row with Henley neighbours

THE Mount by Glyn Purnell is a pub that may well have given its name to a celebrity chef, but people living next-door to it are certainly not celebrating its latest plans.

In fact they’re furious that the pub in Henley’s high street is attempting to increase five-fold the number of live music events it can stage in the garden at the back of the building.

It was granted permission in 2023 to hold a maximum of three such gigs a year, with strict conditions attached. But now it wants to boost the number to 15, to the alarm and anger of some – but not all – local residents.

The issue seems to have divided opinion between residents who live adjacent to the pub and those who’re not quite so close.

Apart from being associated with Glyn Purnell – a chef, restaurateur and television personality from Solihull – The Mount has the added delicacy of being owned by millionaire entrepreneur Luke Fryer and his wife Tania, who live at nearby Ullenhall.

Their application for a five-fold increase in outdoor music events at the pub is due to be heard on Tuesday (22nd April) by Stratford District Council’s licensing panel. Local objectors can’t believe for a moment that it will be granted – but they’re waging a ferocious campaign against it nevertheless.

Among those leading the fight are Brian and Sue Westmacott, who live next-door to The Mount at 95a, Henley High Street.

The Mount in Henley is being opened by chef Glynn Purnell pictured with business partner Luke Fryer. Photo: Mark Williamson H14/3/22/7588.

In a statement on behalf of several townspeople, contained in council documents being presented to the licensing panel, they declare: “The residents objecting to this application all surround The Mount.

“The Westmacotts have lived there for nearly 70 years when it was a café. The Sedgwicks have lived there for nearly 30 years. The McKenzies have lived there for nearly 15 years. The Fishers have lived there for almost ten years and Miss Surtees lives at the front of the shop.

“We all appreciate that The Mount are trying to achieve a viable business, and we would point out that we are not unreasonable.

“We already put up with the noise emanating from their garden when it is full of people. This includes people having rows; people having loud phone conversations against our boundary; people bellowing at their kids when they think they’re getting too near the river; people having a go at us because we have the audacity to have a barbecue with friends in the privacy of our own garden and objecting to the smells from our barbecue…”

Stating their objections to an increase in music events, Mr and Mrs Westmacott say: “The existing licence permits three external or amplified events in the rear garden per annum. The application seeks to increase this to 15. That represents a five-fold (400 per cent) increase in one step. This is a significant and unreasonable increase [their highlights].”

The couple say that the existing licence requires that these events are notified to the licensing authority at least 28 days in advance, thus enabling the authority to take any action it considers appropriate – such as arranging to inspect the event as it happens or raise any advance queries.

But the applicants argue that the 28 days’ notice requirement is “too restrictive and inflexible” because of the unpredictability of the weather in the English spring and summer.

The Westmacotts, however, say that residents could face the prospect of “having to tolerate” one of these events every weekend throughout the summer. “Even if the applicant spread the events throughout the spring and summer, it would still amount to at least one event per fortnight, based on a simple average of 15 events across 26 weeks/weekends,” they say.

The Mount in Henley-in-Arden. Photo: Mark Williamson

Holly Wingfield, the owner of 95, High Street, Henley, declares: “I strongly object to The Mount’s application to inflict even more noise on my tenant who dwells in the flat at 95 above my shop.

“My tenant has complained to me about the music activities occurring regularly in the front of the pub. She has also complained about the noise their guests make when vacating the premises late at night.”

Ms Wingfield adds: “There was no complaint from the previous owner’s tenant, who lived there for ten years, as she was an old lady who was extremely deaf.”

She said that what happened in the rear of The Mount was audible as well. “My worry is that the proposed increase of audible events will render the flat unlettable.”

Ms Eliza Sedgwick, of 103, Henley High Street, claims that The Mount exceeded its existing conditions by staging six events rather than three. She says: “Let me be clear; if the existing conditions of the licence had been fully met and regularly complied with, I would still object most strongly to any increase in the number of outside events.

“Such an increase is unwarranted, unnecessary and completely against the spirit of the discussions we had in 2023.”

But opposition to the pub’s proposals are far from universal. For instance Sam Taylor, who rents an office at 66, Neville House in Henley High Street – right opposite The Mount – says he’s in complete support of the pub’s proposals.

He writes: “I am in and out of the office at all times, including when live music has been on, and have never heard music coming from the premises in question.”

And he adds: “Since The Mount took over No 97 I feel that they have certainly impacted Henley in a positive way, and they seem to operate the business in a very professional manner.”

Helen Whitty-Davies, who lives a two-minute walk from The Mount, is also in support of their plans. She declares: “I already feel that too much of the freedom has been taken away from some of our pubs by a few individuals who think they own Henley-in-Arden because they were born here!”

Another resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, puts forward this plea to the licensing panel: “I respectfully ask that you consider the views of the majority of people in Henley-in-Arden who live here and enjoy the music events at The Mount.”

The resident adds: “We should be supporting venues like this or they will close and be a disaster for the town and its many, many visitors.”

And a woman who did not wish to give her name states, after pointing out that The Mount is the only establishment in Henley with a playground for children: “Many young families are moving into Henley and The Mount can help our community grow closer and stronger.” She says: “We find 15 event days reasonable and proportionate. While we wouldn’t support an unlimited number of events, we firmly believe that 15 is justifiable.”