£16,000 needed to provide Stratford’s Hospice at Home service over Christmas

HELPING people at the end of their lives spend their final Christmas at home with their loved ones is a service that’s beyond measure.

But it’s what the team at the Shakespeare Hospice does each year.

While the Hospice at Home service is available all year round, its significance is heightened during the Christmas festivities.

However, that service will only be available with the support of you, which is why the Shottery-based hospice has launched its annual Christmas Appeal.

The £16,000 appeal will support the team of registered nurses and healthcare assistants who will be working throughout the festive period.

The hospice has already secured £8,000 in match funding, meaning that every pound donated will be doubled while funds last.

Back from, from left, Mel Bartlett, Helen Stephens, Jenna Goodman and Sarah Duncan (Hospice at Home Team). Front, from left, Darcie Hunt and Mel Martin.

Julie Hunt was 52 years old when she died from a rare and aggressive form of cancer in August 2023. She was cared for by the Hospice at Home team in her final days.

Julie’s daughter, Darcie Hunt, and sister, Mel Martin, have shared their experience of being supported by the team.

Darcie said: “That time we had at home with mum was a lot more sentimental and meaningful to myself, and especially my younger brother. You feel slightly detached when they’re in hospital. Yes, you can see them, but having them at home in our safe space as a family meant a hell of a lot. It was a massive transformation when the Hospice at Home team came into our life. Even today, we feel like they are part of the family and I’d say they never really left. We feel like the hospice is still attached to us.”

Mel added: “Julie lived with multiple sclerosis and had done so since she was 29. When she came home from hospital, she wasn’t mobile. The hospice nurses knew how important her positioning was, they knew a comfortable way for Julie to be resting. It was the small things that we all take for granted that made the biggest difference.

“Despite the complexity of Julie’s condition, the nurses treated Julie with dignity. It just came so naturally to all of the staff and we are forever grateful.

“Although the sadness goes on, we certainly feel that Julie had a beautiful end of her life, thanks to the Hospice at Home team.

Tracey Sheridan, chief executive at the Shakespeare Hospice, said: “We understand the importance of being surrounded by loved ones during the festive season, especially for those facing life-limiting conditions. Our dedicated Hospice at Home team will be working every day over Christmas, providing compassionate care to ensure that every patient can experience the warmth and comfort of spending Christmas at home with their loved ones.

“We invite our community to join us in making a meaningful impact this Christmas. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us continue our mission of providing comfort and care to those in need. Your donation will make a difference in the lives of patients and their loved ones during the festive season and beyond.”

You can donate online at JustGiving.com/Campaign/XmasAppeal2024 or by calling the hospice on 01789 266852, Monday-Friday between 9am and 5pm.

You can watch Darcie and Mel’s video about the Shakespeare Hospice at youtu.be/yFZ1fJzxVYk