Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards: Team of the Year: The Shakespeare Hospice

FOR Tracey Sheridan, chief executive officer of the Shakespeare Hospice, winning Team of the Year was an incredible honour for everyone involved with the charity, especially given who else was nominated for this award.

“It’s a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, including our staff, volunteers and trustees,” she said. “The care we provide across South Warwickshire is truly a team effort, and this award reflects the contributions of everyone who helps deliver that care. Each person plays a crucial role in supporting our patients and their loved ones.

“This award is a celebration of that shared commitment. We are incredibly grateful to EFX for choosing us as the winners of this award, and we congratulate all of the winners and finalists on what was a wonderful evening.

The Shakespeare Hospice won Team of the Year, sponsored by EFX. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Achieving this recognition in our 25th year makes it even more special. It’s a wonderful way to mark a significant milestone in our history. Over the past 25 years, the hospice has grown, adapted, and evolved, but our core mission remains the same – to provide compassionate care to those in need.

“Receiving this award during such an important year feels like a fitting tribute to the journey we’ve been on, as well as the incredible team effort behind it.

“Looking ahead, we plan to continue expanding our services to reach even more people in need of our care. We’re focusing on strengthening our community outreach, enhancing our palliative services, and increasing support for young people.

“As always, we’ll continue to engage the local community to ensure that we can provide the best care possible.”

You can buy photos from the event at https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/p227435517