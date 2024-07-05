Work starts on RSC’s outdoor theatre in Stratford ahead of As You Like It production

WORK got cracking on building the RSC’s outdoor theatre this week, with actors Luke Brady and Letty Thomas the first to break ground.

The duo star as young lovers Orlando and Rosalind in As You Like It. The show will be the first at The Holloway Garden Theatre, which is located in the Swan Gardens behind the Swan Theatre on the bank of the Avon.

As You Like It has been adapted into an 80-minute family friendly production, with performances at 2pm and 5pm from 18th July to 1st September.

RSC actors … cutting the turf prior to the construction of the outdoor theatre. Photo: Mark Williamson

There will also be community productions running throughout summer, and a RSC Next Generation young company production of The Two Gentlemen of Verona from 22nd to 24th August, featuring teenage actors.

The Holloway Theatre has not been used since The Comedy of Errors ran during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. It takes its name from sponsor Charles Holloway, who received an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours recognising his arts philanthropy.

Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, RSC co-artistic directors, commented: “We are delighted to be bringing back the hugely popular Holloway Garden Theatre to Stratford. We are very grateful for the support of Charles Holloway, and look forward to building on the success of its sell-out summer season in 2021. And what better way to enjoy Shakespeare during the summer than in the open air by the River Avon?”