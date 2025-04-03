A breakdown in relations at Bridgetown Primary School in Stratford has resulted in teachers threatening to go on strike this morning (Thursday).

Temporary teaching staff are being brought in to cover any absences, with the school remaining open.

The Herald has heard claims of teachers crying in bathrooms as “unreasonable management practices” have been identified as the main source of grievances.

Five further strikes have been called for 8th, 9th, 29th and 30th April, and 1st May.

Around half the staff are members of the National Education Union (NEU), which is representing its members in negotiating with the school and local education authority, Warwickshire County Council.

Staff who are not members of the union are presumed to be working as normal.

Striking staff, union representatives and some parents outside Bridgetown School.

The timeline of the current issues at the school goes back to the departure of former head Jane Tailby, who left in 2023, when deputy Lisa Pinkerton took over as interim head. Mark Szortowski, a teacher of 18 years with six years experience as a head, joined Bridgetown in January 2024. Mrs Pinkerton later left, while Mr Szortowski’s approach came under criticism.

One parent said: “I understand that change is necessary but the changes at Bridgetown have been far from positive and they are having far reaching consequences now.

“Staff are leaving, much-loved long term staff such as Miss Knight, Mrs Milward, Mrs Pinkerton to name but a few. The rest of the staff are forcing smiles on the playground. When you have been in that playground as long as I have you know when all is not as it seems, they appear exhausted and emotionally fragile.

“You only need to read the minutes from the December governors’ meeting to see that it was mentioned that staff morale was very low but Mr Szortowski reported no one had spoken to him about it. Why?

“We need to remember that no one strikes without very good reason, we need to understand the desperation from the teachers, TAs and support staff – when striking seems to be their only voice.”

On Monday (31st March) the NEU invited parents to a meeting at the Alveston Manor Hotel where it sought to give some context to the strike action.

Despite many parents sharing their disappointment with leadership at the school – including ten pages of negative comments seen by the Herald – other parents remained unconvinced of the necessity of strike action.

One parent told us that “antagonistic letters” sent by the school had put the strikers in a bad light. One, signed by chair of governors Luke Jackson, was sent home to parents on 21st March. It read: ‘Despite our continuous efforts to resolve the proposed issues through discussion and mediation, the NEU has decided to proceed with the strike.

‘It is particularly disappointing that the NEU has chosen to strike based on an ambiguous description on their ballot that stated the reason for the action as “unreasonable management practices” without clear evidence or specific examples.’

A few days later, on 25th March, the head sent out another letter asking parents not to take part in WhatsApp messaging groups about the school.

In it Mr Szortowski said: ‘We are aware that unofficial channels of communication have been established via WhatsApp. We would politely request that any questions are sent directly to the school for a response in line with our policies.’ He then outlined ways in which the school had been proactive in trying to ease relations. These included: a secondment of a deputy head and leadership coaching by a head from other schools, and a “behaviour staff meeting”, among a wealth of other measures.

In an open letter sent to parents the NEU said: “The NEU are extremely disappointed at the communications sent out to parents. Children are at the heart of everything our members do, and they did not vote for strike action lightly.

“It is because they care so deeply that they are prepared to strike – your children, and the quality of education are worth striking for.

‘We are sure many of you love this school and its community, and the committed and caring staff who deserve a safe and healthy working environment that allows this to flourish.’

The letter added: ‘Our members, comprised of teachers, teaching assistants, SEN teaching assistants and other support staff, raised concerns that had been ongoing since early 2024, with the headteacher and chair of governors, through official school reporting procedures in the summer term 2024. They then contacted the NEU branch and regional office for further support and advice as no resolution had been reached.

‘NEU officials visited the school on 11th November 2024, and first contacted Warwickshire County Council raising collective issues on 18th November. We have met with them three times, on 19th December, during February half-term and earlier this week but have not achieved necessary progress.

‘Two letters have been sent out to parents attempting to bring the integrity, morals and professionalism of staff into question.’

Both Mr Jackson and Mr Szortowski declined to speak to the Herald directly. However, Johnny Kyriacou, director of education at WCC commented: “The local authority is working closely with the school and the NEU to attempt to resolve an ongoing dispute and had hoped to avoid industrial action which will cause disruption to pupils’ education and local families.

“No concerns have been raised about the school or regarding the safety of children and we continue to work with the headteacher, their leadership team and the chair of governors to put practice and procedures in place to ensure the school is a supportive and inspiring place to learn and work.

“We are in ongoing discussions with the union and hopeful it will work collaboratively with the school and the local authority to reach a conclusion.”

Web body



