DEMOLITION work is underway on the old IDC building in Stratford. Work to bring down the building, located on Timothy’s Bridge Road, is being carried out by City Demolition.

There was a fire in the back in May 2023, at the time the Herald reported that no-one was injured. Eight fire appliances attended the scene.

The building is one that was a big feature of Stratford over the years. It was once the headquarters of IDC, and was a work place for many in the surrounding area.

The area around the building is going to become a new Canal Quarter. These plans include the construction of 500 new homes.

As the building is demolished to make way for this new development, the Herald want to hear from you.

Did you or a family member work in the building? Are you sad to see it finally pulled down or are you looking forward to seeing what the new development brings?

If so, you can send an email to patrick.hollis@stratford-herald.com. We look forward to hearing your story.



