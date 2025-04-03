MOTORISTS in Warwickshire are being reminded of a closure to the A46 later this month. A section will be closed for 19 days from 8pm on Friday 11 April to allow for construction of the HS2 High Speed train line under the road.

The A46 from the Stivichall Interchange (Festival Island) to the Thickthorn Island (A452 for Leamington and Kenilworth) will be closed until 6am on Thursday 1 May. During the closure diversions will be in place and fully signposted.

The work will involve inserting a new box structure built which will allow the line to be constructed under the A46. After 1 May, there will be lane closures in both directions until Thursday 31 July, this includes a 50mph speed limit.







