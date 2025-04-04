HEAD out of town to get back into town. Motorists using the new layout planned for the Western Road junction, in Stratford, will no longer be able to turn right onto Birmingham Road but will instead have to travel north, do a u-turn at the roundabout and join the traffic heading back towards the Arden Street junction.

This will come into action when the Western Road traffic lights are removed by Warwickshire County Council as part of its final phase of works to improve Birmingham Road and help ease congestion.

Phase three of the works is under way but, as reported last week, no longer includes a second entrance into the Tesco car park – it was too costly. Removing the traffic lights at Western Road, according to WCC, will have more impact on improving traffic flow.

The Herald asked the county council how the Western Road changes would work, what impact this will have on traffic congestion and what impact the overall Birmingham Road project will have on traffic.

A spokesperson replied in regards to Western Road: “Our traffic modelling has shown traffic should be able to do a u-turn around the Regal Road roundabout with minimum delay to their journey.”

Motorists will no loner be able to turn right from Western Road into Birmingham Road.

As for traffic speed along the A3400? “Modelling data shows removing the lights will have minimal impact on traffic speed both inbound and outbound on the Birmingham Road and Western Road.

“Data also shows traffic speed will be minimally impacted throughout the Birmingham Road scheme.”

We also asked for a full rundown of what the Birmingham Road project, which is being delivered in three phases, will have delivered when the final cone is packed away and the highways teams move into their next scheme.

Here are the largest items in phase three, as highlighted by the county council.

Upgrade of the north and south existing footways to majority shared use pavement for the added benefit of cyclists

Two inbound lanes on Birmingham Road between The Avenue and the Arden Street junction, which will mean two lanes for traffic going straight over at the Regal Road roundabout

A new traffic-controlled crossing north of the Regal Round roundabout to replace the refuge island

Improved drainage from the Bishopton roundabout to The Avenue

Resurfacing from Bishopton roundabout to Arden Street junction

New bus shelter opposite the Ark Veterinary Practice

Yellow hatched areas added to the majority of the junctions along Birmingham Road to allow better access and improve traffic flow

New zebra crossing applied on Western Road at the junction with Birmingham Road (as the traffic lights will no longer be there)

Fix the drainage issues at the Regal Road roundabout

As well as being costly, the second entrance to the Tesco superstore – which would have been adjacent to the new Indian restaurant, Chutneys – was dropped as it was felt it would have no impact on traffic congestion on Birmingham Road.

The problem for motorists visiting Tesco – and the Maybird Centre – is getting out of the car parks and back onto Birmingham Road. It’s an exercise in patience, especially on a Saturday.

The earlier phases of the Birmingham Road project covered the sections between Arden Street and Windsor Street and the area north of The Avenue to the Bishopton roundabout.