Take a virtual reality tour of the home where Shakespeare’s daughter lived

A NEW online archive offers an immersive way to explore Hall’s Croft, the Stratford home of Susanna, eldest daughter of William Shakespeare, which is currently closed to the public.

Created by the University of Brighton’s Dr Ailsa Grant Ferguson in collaboration with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, the project uses 3D photography and augmented reality to virtually reconstruct three rooms of the house – the parlour, bedroom and dispensary.

Users can interact with objects in the rooms and explore the project’s key themes – Home, Medicine, Garden and Susanna.

Welcome to the parlour at Hall’s Croft, Stratford.

Dr Grant Ferguson said: “This virtual space has granted my wish to lift the lid on the life and space of early modern women, to challenge our assumptions about Susanna beyond her restriction to daughter and wife and show the richness of her world.

“We want to invite everyone to see behind the curtain of curated displays and gain confidence to explore archives and collections that exist for all to access. Whether you want to explore the space for peace and calm or to find ways into advanced research, just start exploring and see what you find.”

The free to use experience, Hall’s Croft: A Spatial Archive, was created by award-winning digital studio Arcade XR. An augmented reality exhibition called Susanna’s Cabinet has also been created that makes early modern objects from SBT’s collections available on smartphones or tablets.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/2jrmvnta