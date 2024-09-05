TiddFest takes place this Saturday (7th September) at the Home Guard Club.

The inaugural event has been organised by the Tiddington Village Residents Association. It promises to be a family friendly afternoon of music from 2pm to 5pm.

Dan Sealey

The event will be opened by Stratford on Avon’s Member of Parliament Manuela Perteghella and we are also thrilled to have Tiddington’s very own Olympic rower silver medalist Esme Booth will draw the raffle.

TiddFest is a Free, Family Friendly afternoon full of great music from local artists Hokum & Hooch & Dan Sealey formerly of Ocean Colour Scene, African drumming & Bhangra dancing, wide selection drinks, barbeque food, lots of fun activities for kids, a raffle with fantastic prizes plus our famous bottle tombola. Everybody is welcome!