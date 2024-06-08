16 super pictures of the Midlands Air Festival including the Red Arrows and a Saab J35 Draken

AIR enthusiasts flocked to Ragley Hall at the weekend for the annual Midlands Air Festival, where they were treated to magnificent displays from aircraft old and new.

Among the highlights of the three-day event were the RAF’s aerobatic team the Red Arrows, opening its 2024 season with displays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and the appearance of the Saab J35 Draken.

Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall. Photos: Mark Williamson

On a gentler note there were hot air balloons launching and brightening the skies over Alcester and surrounding areas.

Again the festival caused excitement among locals not lucky enough to have tickets as they sought out places for the best chance of a view.

If you missed it this year watch out for tickets going on sale for 2025.

The charity Giraffes on Tour had a stall, raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Ian Conway, pictured, founded the charity after sadly losing his nine-year-old daughter, Louise, to leukaemia.

This de Havilland Canada DHC-1 Chipmunk flew in for the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Flying Bulls North American B-25J Mitchell WW2 bomber dispalying over the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

An autogyro made smoke as it displayed at the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

This Swedish Air Force Historic Flight Saab 35 Draken’s afterburner made a spectacular sight as the 1950’s jet fighter displayed over the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall. Photo: Mark Williamson

A Swedish Air Force Historic Flight Saab 35 Draken’s afterburner made a spectacular sight.

Red Arrows ‘Red 10’ Squardron Leader Graeme Muscat chatted to families Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall before commentating on the RAF team’s display. Photo: Mark Williamson

Taking it easy courtesy of the Royal Navy Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall was Sarah Theiss with her daughter Niamh, aged eight months, and son Alexander, five. Photo: Mark Williamson