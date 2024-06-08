16 super pictures of the Midlands Air Festival including the Red Arrows and a Saab J35 Draken

AIR enthusiasts flocked to Ragley Hall at the weekend for the annual Midlands Air Festival, where they were treated to magnificent displays from aircraft old and new.
Among the highlights of the three-day event were the RAF’s aerobatic team the Red Arrows, opening its 2024 season with displays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and the appearance of the Saab J35 Draken.
On a gentler note there were hot air balloons launching and brightening the skies over Alcester and surrounding areas.
Again the festival caused excitement among locals not lucky enough to have tickets as they sought out places for the best chance of a view.
If you missed it this year watch out for tickets going on sale for 2025.