Olympic silver medal for Stratford’s Esme Booth at the rowing in France

Stratford’s Esme Booth has won a silver medal at the Olympic Games.

The rower powered over the finishing line as part of Great Britain’s coxless four team in France today (Thursday), finishing agonisingly behind the Netherlands.

The former KES student and Stratford Boat Club member and her teammates Rebecca Shorten, Sam Redgrave and Helen Glover were unable to overtake the Netherlands boat, finishing just fractions of a second behind.

Esme Booth.

The Dutch took gold in 6.27.13 with Great Britain finishing in 6.27.31.

Team GB were pitted against tough opposition with crews from China and New Zealand in the final, but despite being unbeaten in 2024, they were unable to secure gold with the Dutch leading the race from the start.