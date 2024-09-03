Work set to begin on creating a new wildlfower meadow in Stratford

WORK on a new wildflower meadow at Rowley Fields, Stratford, to encourage flora and fauna, is set to start this autumn.

Stratford Town Trust, which owns the land next to Welcombe Hills, said it has appointed specialist contractor, Meadowcare Ltd, to oversee the project.

Sara Aspley, chief executive at trust said: “The appointment of local specialist Meadowcare is an important step towards the creation of our new wildflower meadow.

“Once established, the meadow will provide a beautiful sight for visitors to Rowley Fields but more importantly, will enable wildlife to flourish by providing more food for pollinators such as butterflies and bees and also increase biodiversity.

“When the ground has been prepared it will look at little bare, but we hope to be rewarded with the first display of flowers and grasses from early next year. There will be some machinery on the land during the preparation stage but disruption to visitors should be minimal.”

Funding for the project, which was announced last September, has been provided by Warwickshire County Council and Stratford Town Trust through Biodiversity Net Gain funding (BNG), a government led scheme.

The first phase will include two pilot areas of grassland, one in the upper field and one in the lower field, which will be planted with Yellow Rattle to help reduce grass growth and give wildflowers a chance to establish.

The aim, in the long-term, is for the whole area of grassland at Rowley Fields, excluding the play area, orchard and trodden pathways, to become a wildflower meadow – 14 acres in total.

The fields will remain open for dog walking and recreation throughout the project, although there will be signs asking people not to walk over parts of the ground whilst it is cultivated.

For more information, visit www.stratfordtowntrust.co.uk.