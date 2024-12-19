ALICE laughed. “There’s no use trying,” she said, “one can’t believe impossible things.” “I daresay you haven’t had much practice,” said the Queen.

Alice Through the Looking Glass. Photos: Lucy Barriball

“When I was your age, I always did it for half-an-hour a day. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”

Alice Through the Looking Glass. Photos: Lucy Barriball

The magical world of Lewis Carroll will be created when Alice Through the Looking Glass comes to Playbox Theatre, Warwick, from tonight (Thursday) and running until 30th December.

Alice Through the Looking Glass. Photos: Lucy Barriball

Directed by Emily Quash, it has been specially created by in-house writer Toby Quash and the Blank-Shift Writers workshop team, this production is inspired by the 1871 classic story, that follows the further adventures of Alice, as she journeys through the mirror into Looking Glass World.

Mery Sutherland, 18, takes on the lead role, supported by a large cast.

Photos: Lucy Barriball