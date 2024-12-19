Playbox’s Alice Through the Looking Glass opens tonight at the Dream Factory, Warwick, and runs until 30th December
ALICE laughed. “There’s no use trying,” she said, “one can’t believe impossible things.” “I daresay you haven’t had much practice,” said the Queen.
“When I was your age, I always did it for half-an-hour a day. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”
The magical world of Lewis Carroll will be created when Alice Through the Looking Glass comes to Playbox Theatre, Warwick, from tonight (Thursday) and running until 30th December.
Directed by Emily Quash, it has been specially created by in-house writer Toby Quash and the Blank-Shift Writers workshop team, this production is inspired by the 1871 classic story, that follows the further adventures of Alice, as she journeys through the mirror into Looking Glass World.
Mery Sutherland, 18, takes on the lead role, supported by a large cast.
Photos: Lucy Barriball