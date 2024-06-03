A WOMAN was allegedly punched in the face and spat at after asking another woman to stop damaging a floral tribute on Stratford’s Recreation Ground.

Warwickshire Police said the incident was reported to have happened between 8am and 8.20am on Thursday, 30th May.

The alleged victim had been walking near Lucy’s Mill when she asked the woman to stop damaging the tribute.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses following an incident at the Rec, Stratford.

The suspect was described as a white woman, between 25 to 30 years old, around 5ft tall with long, dark hair and had lesions or bruising on her face.

She was wearing a black sweatshirt-style jacket and carrying a Waitrose bag.

Anyone who was at the Rec around this time, or has information that can help, is asked to contact police by calling 101 or online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report.

The investigating officer is PC 0676 Mucklow and the crime reference is 23/22741/24.