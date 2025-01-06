Omaze is offering you the chance to win an elegant house, worth over £4 million, along with £250,000 in cash, in the Bath House Draw.

And the best part? Just by entering the draw, you’ll be supporting the British Heart Foundation too, as Omaze guarantees a minimum donation of £1 million to the charity.

Want the chance to win a house in Bath, along with £250,000 in cash?

Sitting on the banks of the Avon river, the house has six bedrooms and three bathrooms

One lucky winner could kick off the New Year at this elegant house in Bath - a six-bedroom vision of refined luxury, surrounded by enchanting landscaped grounds, in the heart of Batheaston.

Perched on the banks of the River Avon, as well as the six bedrooms, the house has three bathrooms, separate WCs, a basement pantry, larder and utility room.

Not to mention a variety of separate outhouses including a Victorian greenhouse and kitchen garden, for the green-fingered.

This elegant house is filled with historic features such as panelling and cornicing, and the magnificent staircase adds to a sense of grandeur.

High ceilings and tall sash windows fill the rooms with natural light, whilst the bespoke cabinetry and mod cons add a cosy touch for today’s modern family.

What’s more, it comes with all the furniture and £250,000 in cash. So what are you waiting for, enter by midnight on Sunday, January 26.

The house comes with all the furniture and £250,000 in cash

House prize draw closes 26/01/2025.

Over 18s and UK residents only.

No purchase necessary.

