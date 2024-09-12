Heavenly scents are in abundance at Rebecca Tracey’s stylish new Stratford boutique at Number 7, The Minories, off Henley Street.

Downstairs, she makes and sells her renowned range of home and beauty products, all gorgeously fragranced with essential oils in signature scents.

Upstairs, Rebecca is offering the chance to become a creator of your own scent at a perfume workshop.

Telling her story of how she came from Spain to Stratford, Rebecca says: “The dream to create my perfumed workshop was born whilst I was living amongst the heady and sensuous fragrances in the colourful, sub-tropical wilds of Andalucía in Southern Spain.

Rebecca Tracey has set up her boutique at 7, The Minories. Photo: Mark Williamson

“I ran a restaurant with my husband. We believed in good food from nature - nothing pre-cooked, processed or even frozen. Not a microwave in sight.

“The transition from food to fragrance was a little unexpected, but something so natural as the same ethos lay in both paths and I wanted to create beautiful products made using only 100% pure oils and ingredients from nature.

“I now live and work in Stratford creating my aromatherapy Rebecca Tracey brand, and run workshops around the country to share the healing connection between scent and emotional well-being.”

During the workshop, participants create two gorgeous oil based natural perfumes.

Rebecca continues: “Join me on an olfactive journey to learn how essential oils are created, where they come from within the plants, their incredible properties and what other fragrances they blend well with.

Rebecca Tracey has set up her boutique at 7, The Minories. Photo: Mark Williamson

“You each will have your own station of 16 oils that are numbered, not labelled and it's a true test of your senses as we work through each fragrance, and the connotations and representations that each individual scent presents to you.

“We end with the creation of your two fragrances which you can choose from the list of recipes within your workbook, or you're free to choose and create whatever you're drawn to!”

Rebecca is offering one lucky FocusLife reader the chance to win a place on one of the upcoming perfume workshops. The three-hour session includes cake and a cuppa and usually costs £75. For booking, email For booking and enquiries please email rebecca@rebeccatracey.co.uk

The next dates are:

Saturday 14th September 2024 10:30am - 1:30pm

Saturday 5th October 2024 10:30am - 1:30pm

To be in with a chance of winning a place on the October session and a candle of your choice to take home, answer the below question.

What is your favourite smell?

Email your answers and full contact details, including address and phone number, by 5pm, 12th September to arts@stratford-herald.com.

Usual terms and conditions apply. Workshop session must be prebooked with Rebecca.