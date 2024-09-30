Will’s passion for Shakespeare, architecture and Stratford

STRATFORD conservation architect Will Hawkes MBE has died aged 84 after a long illness.

Born in Henley in 1939, Will was the only child of architect Neville and his wife Marjorie. He attended Uppingham School before reading architecture at Cambridge. On graduation he moved to London, joining the practice of Howell Killick Partridge and Amis.

Will Hawkes.

Whilst in London, Will met Hester, daughter of David and Patience Gretton, who were family friends from Henley.

The couple moved to Stratford, settling in Old Town, where Will worked for Harry Bloomer Partnership, alongside his father, Neville.

Wanting to concentrate more on historic building work, Will set up in practice with Tony Cave, later becoming Hawkes Edwards & Cave, with fellow conservation architect Trevor Edwards.

Throughout his life Will had a scholarly interest in 18th century architectural history.

In 2005 the Dugdale Society published Will’s edited diaries of gentleman architect, Sanderson Miller of Radway. The interest in Miller ran in tandem with Will’s enthusiasm for folly buildings.

Will was later architect for the restoration of the Bath House at Walton Hall, near Wellesbourne, and Lansdown Tower in Bath. Both follies form part of the Landmark Trust’s portfolio of holiday lets.

Will’s interest in 18th century architecture led to his appointment in 1985 to the executive committee of the Georgian Group, the national society for Georgian buildings. He served on the committee until 2002 and was also a long-standing committee member for the Council for the Care of Churches, and the Advisory Board for Redundant Churches.

A keen cyclist, he usually cycled across London to meetings, taking his folding Brompton bike on the train.

Church architecture was a real passion of Will’s and he gave generously of his time locally, sitting on a number of committees and chairing the Coventry Diocesan Advisory Committee and was a trustee of the Warwickshire and Coventry Historic Churches Trust.

His conservation expertise ultimately led to him becoming a member of the Fabric Advisory Committee and chairing the technical group for St George’s Chapel, Windsor. He received an MBE in 2009 for services to conservation in Warwickshire.

Although Will worked across the country, Stratford was his home. He and Hester had three daughters – Harriet, Polly and Olivia – and the house in Broad Street was busy with art and crafts, including a restored Columbian printing press. Some people will remember his annual Christmas cards, many printed on it.

He designed the kneelers in Holy Trinity church. There was always a project on the go.

He was an active member of the Stratford Society, was a trustee of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and a long-time member of Stratford Rotary, helping organise the Shakespeare half marathons and the occasional theatrical show.

Architectural projects in Stratford included work on the Guild Chapel, the hospice, and many private commissions. He was determined that Stratford should retain its charm – seeing the need for tourism to co-exist with the town’s built heritage – and he campaigned on these key issues. He used his wit to disarming effect.

Will was original, talented, thoughtful and funny. He is survived by his wife, Hester, daughters, Harriet and Polly and four grandchildren.



