Which Stratford family made the Midlands’ top billionaires list?

A STRATFORD businessman and his family have been included among the richest people in the Midlands.

The Insider Media Rich List was released last week revealing the wealthiest people from the Midlands, with all in the top 10 having billionaire status.

Sir Peter Rigby and family give Stratford a mention in the list – the Rigby Group, which has its HQ on the gyratory, are listed in seventh place.

The list looks at business leaders across the Midlands.

The full Midlands List was compiled by Robert Watts, known for the Sunday Times Rich List, and has been revealed in the December edition of Midlands Business Insider.

It includes 50 individuals/families who have a combined wealth of more than £50bn.

Midlands Business Insider editor Kurt Jacobs explained how the list was created: “We valued stakes in quoted companies in October 2024 according to prices prevailing in the Financial Times. Private companies were valued according to the ratios in their sectors or more generally where a sector rating was not evident, at around ten times their latest profit figures, which in many cases is more conservative than the stock market ratings.

“We deduct appropriate sums from dividends and company sales to reflect tax unless we are aware someone is not domiciled in the UK for tax.”

The top 10 (last year’s figures)

1. Lord Bamford and family

JCB: £9.450bn (£5.9bn)

2. Denise, John, and Peter Coates

Bet365: £7.451bn (£8.319bn)

3. Mike Ashley

Sport Direct: £3.828bn

4. John Bloor

Bloor Homes: £3.5bn (£3.588bn)

5. Jean Jacques Murray and family

Andrew Sykes Group and London Security: £2.8bn (£2.732bn)

6. Sir Will Adderley and family

Dunelm: £1.765bn (£1.735bn)

7. Sir Peter, James, and Steve Rigby and family

Rigby Group: £1.594bn (£867m)

8. Tony Langley and family

Langley Holdings: £1.450bn (£1.350bn)

9. Caspar MacDonald-Hall and family

LCP (commercial property) £1.32bn (£1.170bn)

10. Sir Tony Gallagher

Gallagher Estates: £1.295bn (£1.275bn)