BETTER weather (maybe) and lighter evenings have triggered fresh calls for people to be given a clear message not to go for a swim in the Avon after campaigners and the Environment Agency said it was a no-go area.

The obvious splash-point is the Old Bathing Place at the Fisherman’s car park in Stratford and the district council has vowed to do better with its warning signs there after concerns were raised about how effective they were.

Repeated testing has shown the water there is often a cocktail you would not want to consume at any time of the year, but with more people potentially arriving in town over the next few months – and wild swimming increasingly popular – the alarm bells have been sounded about the quality of the information on offer.