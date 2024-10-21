Wellesbourne’s stunning poppy cascade returns this weekend

POPPIES will once again cascade from St Peter’s Church tower in Wellesbourne following the success of last year’s stunning installation.

The cascade, which is 21m tall and 5m wide at the bottom, includes 3,104 knitted and crocheted poppies and last year attracted thousands of visitors.

Kate Skinner, who lives in Wellesbourne and has been organising the project, said: “Following on from the success of the cascade last year, everyone wanted to see the poppies again and so our Wednesday Crafternoon group has been working hard to bring it back to life.”

Kate Skinner, left, project manager, and Sandie Feltham, poppy trail organiser, at the foot of last year’s poppy cascade down the St Peter’s Church tower in Wellesbourne. Photo: Mark Williamson

After the cascade was taken down last year it had to be dried and repaired before being stored away. However, the craft group has also been busy adding to the display.

Kate added: “The project was a huge amount of fun last year and brought many people together in the community. Some great friendships were formed and the Wednesday Crafternoon group started so that we could keep meeting up.

“We are all very excited for everyone to come along and enjoy the amazing installations once more.”

As well as the decorations around the village there will be displays of poppies in St Peter’s Church and the Methodist Church in Bridge Street.

The cascade opens at 10am on Saturday, 26th October, and will remain in place until 16th November.