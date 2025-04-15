COMMUNITY groups across Stratford district can apply for grants from a £150,000 fund set aside by the district council.

The authority’s Community Climate and Nature Fund is open for a third round, with applications encouraged from town and parish councils, community and charity groups, and sports clubs.

Applications will open in May after approval from Stratford District Council’s cabinet on Monday (7th April).

Cllr Susan Juned, SDC leader, said: “Following the success of the previous rounds of funding, we have increased the amount of funding available for this third round and hope to be able to support more projects with this larger budget.

“Also, by targeting these specific groups, the fund can ensure that its resources are directed toward initiatives that have a greater impact, addressing gaps that might otherwise go unaddressed or may not have access to other funding sources and would not otherwise be delivered.”

The types of projects eligible to apply include those which generate renewable energy, reduce waste or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; those which enhance biodiversity, measures which can help adapt to climate change, and research, such as feasibility studies.

In the last round of funding, Kineton Village Hall Association was awarded £9,850 to help insulate the building while Ilmington Community Shop which was given £6,000 for solar panel installation. There was also £4,980 for the Bear Pit Theatre in Stratford to upgrade theatre stage lighting to LED and £5,500 for solar panels and battery storage at Shottery Memorial Hall.

Further details of how to apply will be released nearer the time.



