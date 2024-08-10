Bidford Bridge was shut this morning (Saturday) after an Uber car became wedged as it apparently crashed.

The incident occurred early this morning, and has caused widespread concern that the town will suffer from traffic delays for some time.

Responding to a post on Facebook, Denni Sullivan said: “It's made some very concerning cracks in the bridge. They are waiting for a structural engineer before the attempt to move the car. Bidford will most likely suffer a long bridge closure again now while it is repaired. Hope the businesses can cope with the hit.”

Uber car closes Bidford Bridge. Image: Facebook

It was unclear how the Uber driver managed to get his car wedged, but speculation was that he clipped the side of the bridge which spun the car, causing it to be wedge in the narrow roadway.

Simon Barrier shared a picture of some of the damage, which showed a gap had formed between the road and bridge. He observed: “It’s not minimal ,it’s cracked down to the bottom again!”

The Grade I listed bridge, and dates back to medieval times. Residents know all too well the misery of its closure.

It was shut after being partially destroyed in June 2015 when an agricultural vehicle crashed into a wall of the structure and sent masonry flying into the River Avon below. The bridge had to be closed for several months while specialist repair work was carried out, which cost around £390,000.

The bridge was also damaged in 2021 by a ‘trade vehicle’ although it largely remained open to traffic during repairs to a parapet.

Commenting on the current crisis, Amanda Griffiths said: “I hate to be that person, but do we think the council should be less concerned about the meadow and more concerned about the only easy way to get to it being constantly damaged?”