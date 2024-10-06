‘We take notice’ - Stratford communities get new noticeboards

NEW noticeboards have been installed in Bishopton and Clopton to help residents get more involved in community activities.

They have been placed by the shops in Bishopton and on Hodgson’s Green in Clopton by Warwickshire Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA) after residents said they were not aware of the events being held locally.

Rachel Knight, CAVA’s community development worker for Bishopton and Clopton, said: “This is a real collaboration of organisations listening to residents’ feedback and coming together to meet a need identified by the community. I’m really pleased to see the new signs in place and look forward to seeing them full of events and information that will benefit local people.”

Rachel Knight, of CAVA, left with Stratford mayor Cllr Jason Fojtik, Chris Freeman, CAVA development officer, Penny Keynton-Hook, chairman of Bishopton Community Centre, Lara Read, place area lead for Orbit, Nick Cadd, of Stratford District Council (SDC), and Cllr Liz Coles, SDC portfolio holder for housing and customer services, unveil the new Bishopton community noticeboard. Photo: Mark Williamson

The boards were paid for by the Orbit housing group, installed by Stratford District Council and will be maintained by Stratford Town Trust.

Emily Brunsdon, place area lead for Orbit, added: “As a local housing provider Orbit likes to play an active role in the neighbourhoods where we work and do what we can to support initiatives that have a positive impact on the wellbeing of residents.

“We know that not everyone has access to the internet to find local activities, so we hope that these new noticeboards help give people the information they need to socialise and feel more involved in their local community.”

The community centres in each location will hold the keys to the boards. Anyone who wants to display an item can contact them or email communitybuilder@wcava.org.uk.