Stratford’s been a safe Conservative seat since the modern constituency was established 1950, and for the first time it’s looking in danger. What do you put that down to?

Rishi: Well look, we don’t take any vote for granted. We fight very hard everywhere and for every person’s support and the choice of this election is really important.

Of course I understand people’s frustrations with me, with our party. It has been a difficult few years but this is not a by-election on Thursday, this is a national vote. It’s a really important choice about the future of our country and the impact it will have on you and your family.

Reporter Gill Sutherland talks to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chris Clarkson as they visited Cotswold Distillery on 1st July 2024. Picture by Edward Massey / CCHQ

So don’t hand Labour a blank cheque that you then can’t get back. I want to keep cutting your taxes, protecting your pension and securing our borders.

Labour are going to do the precise opposite of those things. I don’t think people actually want that so they shouldn’t sleepwalk into it. They just need to come out, vote for Chris, vote Conservative.