The Herald talks to PM Rishi Sunak and Stratford Conservative candidate Chris Clarkson
Stratford’s been a safe Conservative seat since the modern constituency was established 1950, and for the first time it’s looking in danger. What do you put that down to?
Rishi: Well look, we don’t take any vote for granted. We fight very hard everywhere and for every person’s support and the choice of this election is really important.
Of course I understand people’s frustrations with me, with our party. It has been a difficult few years but this is not a by-election on Thursday, this is a national vote. It’s a really important choice about the future of our country and the impact it will have on you and your family.
So don’t hand Labour a blank cheque that you then can’t get back. I want to keep cutting your taxes, protecting your pension and securing our borders.
Labour are going to do the precise opposite of those things. I don’t think people actually want that so they shouldn’t sleepwalk into it. They just need to come out, vote for Chris, vote Conservative.