TWO nurses shared testimony about what it was like to work at the Ellen Badger in its prime this week.

Both were keen to share their experiences – and call out South Warwickshire University Foundation Trust bosses for what they say is the ruin of a once great and thriving community hospital.

While one of the nurses remained anonymous, she posted a letter on the Beds for the Badger Facebook page and has received wide support - see letter below. Meanwhile, retired nurse Ally Franklin, 69, said she echoed the views and the experience of the letter-writer and was happy to talk to the Herald.

She was quick to hotly contest the data from the consultation that found few people from the Shipston area had been patients at the Ellen Badger. “That’s rubbish,” Mrs Franklin told the Herald.

“When I started at the hospital 20-odd years ago there were 35 beds, and everyone was local – from Shipston and all the villages.

“Around half the beds were rehab, people discharged from hospital, and the rest were community beds – end of life care, or respite, with family carers needing a break. The day unit was great for that – my goodness, it was a lifeline to so many families.”

Ally Franklin

Mrs Franklin began her nursing career in January 1974 at St James’ Hospital in Balham. After qualifying she went to Walsall; and then went back to London as a sister, at just 23 years old.

“I was dead keen in those days,” said Mrs Franklin. “And one of the youngest qualified sisters.”

Eventually, after a decade nursing in Bermuda, she returned to England and started at the Ellen Badger in 1999, after settling in Shipston with her husband Ian and near to many of her relatives.

“I retired in 2019, mainly because of the way the management was doing things, otherwise I would have gone on,” said the dedicated former health worker.

“The managers made so many changes. The NHS has become a business, where managers are only interested in protecting themselves – not the patients or staff on the frontline.”

Giving a poignant example, Mrs Franklin recalled an incident while looking after a dying patient: “There was this young Shipston lad who had a terminal illness. I was with the family, holding hands, as he wasn’t far from death – when I was told to go and do a pyjama audit. That wouldn’t have happened before.”

More recently Mrs Franklin had to take a neighbour to the Walsgrave, after he had collapsed while suffering with throat cancer.

“We were kept waiting for hours – only a couple of old-school nurses cared, but they were overwhelmed. Otherwise there was no compassion from the newer members of staff. In my day you were taught to care.”

She noted: “I’ve seen so many changes, not many for the better.

“Glen Burley’s idea that you can have a hospital without beds is absolutely BS.

“There were 18 beds at the Badger when I left, and promises have been made and broken.”

Sharing a final thought, Mrs Franklin added: “We’re losing some of our humanity if we’re not really caring about people as they die.

“It’s such an old population in Shipston and yet they’re being sent on a two-hour bus journey to Warwick. It’s a disgraceful disrespect for the elderly.”

Letter received by the Beds for Badger Campaign Group from someone who used to work at Ellen Badger Hospital.

I was a nurse at the Ellen Badger within the last five years. When I first joined, it was a wonderful, well-managed, part rehabilitation, part community bedded hospital. We often had Doctors referrals but that soon stopped. We all felt like part of a happy family. This close-knit environment encouraged collaboration and support. It was easy for everyone to connect on a personal level while working towards shared goals. This sense of belonging not only enhanced job satisfaction but also contributed to a vibrant and productive workplace. Most of our patients were local to the area making them feel safe and familiar.

I felt incredibly privileged to work for the NHS, allowing me to contribute to a vital service that impacts on the health and well-being of countless individuals. Being part of such a dedicated organisation reinforced my commitment to providing quality care and support to the local community.

This was all taken away from us and the wider community. Initially, it was communicated that the Ellen Badger facility would be rebuilt because the existing structure was unfit for purpose and the presence of asbestos. We were all excited about the flagship new hospital. The construction would take up to two years so relocation would be temporary. The main relocation would be to Leamington Spa Rehab Hospital. All travel expenses would be paid. Several meetings were held between staff and management and we felt cared for. We were then hit by the Pandemic. The condemned Ellen Badger Hospital was repurposed to care for COVID-19 patients. Slowly we emerged from the pandemic and regain a sense of normality, allowing us to reconnect with our routines and communities OR so we thought. Rumours began circulating regarding SWFT's true intentions. These speculations fuelled discussions and raised underlying motives. It became clear to us that the plan involved completing the rebuild in two stages. The initial stage of the project involved the reconstruction of the original building, which would be followed by Phase 2. Here important inpatient facilities would be established.

Then it became clear that something was amiss, raising significant concerns. We received information that the beds may not be returning to the Badger, blaming changes in plans resulting from the Doctors withdrawing from the arrangement. I lost all trust in SWFT at this point and began to consider my own future, feeling that their move to Leamington Spa would ultimately be more beneficial for them than for me. After the move was completed, it became clear that the beds would not be returned to Ellen Badger. The situation was incredibly disheartening for both the staff and the local community. The loss experienced by the community is profound. Rural inequalities seem to be order of the day. It is completely natural to feel heartbroken over such changes.

I no longer work for the NHS.



