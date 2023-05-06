Warwickshire Property of the Week – five-bedroom home with countryside views

COUNTRYSIDE views are just one of the selling points for 3 The Old Orchard, a five-bedroom detached family home in Wellesbourne.

The property is one of three similar homes, constructed in 2000, that share a private driveway from Lowes Lane.

The house, which is arranged over two floors, has been maintained to a good standard throughout, with light and spacious accommodation, double glazing and gas-fired central heating.

The front door opens to the reception hall which has a coats cupboard, separate understairs storage cupboard and access to the WC.

The spacious living room spans the full depth of the property and has a stone‐built inglenook fireplace with wood burning stove.

The dining room has a large, walk‐in circular bay window which looks out over the garden.

The light and airy spacious kitchen/breakfast room has a double aspect and double doors which open to the rear garden. There are a range of matching worktops and units as well as a Miele dishwasher, gas hob, electric oven, separate grill and a large free‐standing Fisher & Paykel fridge-freezer.

The utility rooms has built‐in cupboards with space and plumbing for washing machine. It also houses the wall-mounted Vaillant boiler.

Also on the ground floor is a study with a walk‐in window to the front.

On the first floor are the five double bedrooms, two with en suites, and the family bathroom.

Outside 3 The Old Orchard also has a double garage with an electric door while to the front of the property there is an attractive garden, laid partly to lawn, with mature trees and hedges.

A pathway continues around the side of the property to the rear garden, which has been attractively landscaped with mature plants and flowers and has a central brick-paved seating area. The garden has a predominately south‐easterly aspect, outside lighting and those countryside views.

3 The Old Orchard is on the market with Vaughan Reynolds Estate Agents with a guide price of £750,000. To book a viewing, or to find out more, call 01789 292659, email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk or visit www.vaughanreynolds.co.uk.