Warwickshire Police warns against violent protests as rumours circulate that Nuneaton is a target

WARWICKSHIRE Police have warned robust action will be taken against would-be offenders following rumours of violent disorder being planned in the county.

The force has also reassured the public that it has plans in place to “keep our residents safe during this national period of unrest”.

The warning was issued by Chf Insp Kris Shore, northern area commander, following concerns that violent protests, seen at a number of towns and cities across England, were being planned in Nuneaton.

Warwickshire Police said there are specially trained officers ready to deal with an incidents.

He said: “We have become aware of information circulating that Nuneaton may be targeted as part of the violence and disorder taking place across the country.

“Warwickshire Police has a robust plan in place as part of the national response to the unrest we have seen in recent days.

“We have specially trained officers who are equipped to respond quickly and intervene early. Violence and disorder or hate crime will never be tolerated and offenders will be arrested and brought to justice swiftly.

“At present it is very much business as usual in our towns – but we are prepared.

“To anyone thinking about coming to Nuneaton and getting involved with this violence, let me be clear, we will quickly shut down any attempt to bring disorder to our town. Those involved will find themselves arrested, charged and publicly identified and shared widely.”

Extra officers are out and about in Nuneaton, the force said.

Warwickshire Police added that it was also supporting the national response to the disorder and was prepared to deal with any such incidents in the county with specially trained officers.

Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said: “We absolutely understand that members of our communities are concerned and horrified at events playing out across the UK.

“We are prepared should there be any protests or disorder locally whilst we continue to be part of the national effort. Disorder or hate crime will be dealt with quickly, robustly and offenders will be publicly held to account.

“Our Safer Neighbourhood Teams are reaching out to assure all that it is business as usual here in Warwickshire, but that we are part of a wider policing operation and are prepared to respond.”

Anyone with concerns or information has been urged to report it to police. Call 101 or go online at www.warwickshire.police.uk.