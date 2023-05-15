Warwickshire Police launch operation to tackle knife crime

IF a friend or a family member is carrying a knife, then challenge them or take the difficult decision to report them to the police.

This is the message from Warwickshire Police as part of Operation Sceptre, a national campaign to reduce knife crime and raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife.

The week-long operation aims to tackleknife crime.

The operation, which starts today (Monday) and runs for a week, will see officers from local safer neighbourhood teams take part in targeted operations as well as education events to discourage people from carrying knives.

Throughout the week surrender bins will be located at police stations, including Stratford. Anyone can surrender a knife anonymously, no questions asked.

Chief Superintendent Emma Bastone, head of local policing, said: “When someone takes a knife out with them, this is a conscious decision, and it is a decision that could impact the rest of their life.

“Having difficult conversations or reporting your concerns, whilst uncomfortable, could help to save someone’s life.

“To put it bluntly, ask yourself this question: if you knew your friend was carrying a knife, and they used it to seriously hurt or kill someone, could you live with yourself, knowing you could have prevented it?”

“Telling someone’s parents that you think their son or daughter is carrying a knife or having a difficult conversation with your child is better than the alternative; visiting them in hospital or going to their funeral.”

Help and support is available to anyone concerned about someone carrying a knife. For more information, visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/operation-sceptre