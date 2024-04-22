A SCAM which uses parking meters in Stratford has been exposed by a motorist from Snitterfield who almost fell victim to the car parking con on a routine visit to the town.

Ben Barter, aged 79, recently parked in Sheep Street only to find he couldn’t pay by cash at the nearby parking meter so his only option was to use a cashless parking system which he accessed on his mobile phone.

Sheep Street in Stratford town centre.

“I’d come into town with my wife and we were going to have something to eat before going to Holy Trinity Church,” Mr Barter said. “The meter in Sheep Street was covered over so I then had to use the QR code for RingGo to pay for my parking and was charged £3 on my credit card but the payment was declined. In the end I wrote a note and left it on my windscreen explaining I had tried to pay in good faith.”