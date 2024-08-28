THE upper floors of the old Laura Ashley store in Bridge Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, could be turned into nine apartments.

The 8,000 sq ft site which occupies a prime position in the town centre, features in Sheldon Bosley Knight’s (SBK) latest auction and has a guide price of £950,000.

Constructed in the 1980s, the former Laura Ashley unit on Bridge Street and Guild Street has planning permission for residential apartments.

Laura Ashley filed for administration due to the impact of Covid on trading in March 2020.

The upstairs of the building is the only part featured in the auction on Wednesday 4th September.

A spokesperson for Sheldon Bosley Knight said: “I can confirm it’s the upper floors and nothing to do with the Prospero Lounge - that bit is not part of the application.”

A total of 15 lots from across Coventry and Warwickshire, Leicestershire and Worcestershire will feature in Sheldon Bosley Knight’s sale which takes place at Stratford-upon-Avon Town Hall.

For further information email SBK’s associate director and auctioneer, Matt Burrows, matt.burrows@sheldonbosleyknight.co.uk or call 01789 867123.