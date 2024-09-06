Two Stratford women arrested as police investigate suspected murder in Oxford

TWO women from Stratford have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of a murder investigation in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said they arrested the women – one aged 24 and the other aged 47 – on Wednesday (4th September).

They have both since been released on bail.

The arrests are in connection with the death of Tobias Bruce following an incident in College Lane, Littlemore.

The 32-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds on 25th February and died in hospital three days later.

Ryan Byrne, 34, of Hathaway Green Lane, Stratford, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

George Stephens, 28, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and wounding with intent.

The two men are due to stand trial on 30th September at Oxford Crown Court.