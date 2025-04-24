Home   News   Article

Two arrested during police and immigration operation in Stratford

By Andy Veale
Published: 10:49, 24 April 2025

TWO men were arrested when police and immigration officers raided eight businesses in Stratford.

The Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team along with a Home Office Immigration Enforcement Team carried out the operation in the Greenhill Street area.

The police and Home Office operation in Greenhill Street, Stratford, on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “Together, we attended eight commercial properties in the town. As a result of our attendance, two males were arrested having been found to have been working illegally.”

They added: “We would like to remind local business owners and operators that the employment of illegal workers can land you with a fine of £45,000 per employee.”

