Two arrested during police and immigration operation in Stratford
Published: 10:49, 24 April 2025
TWO men were arrested when police and immigration officers raided eight businesses in Stratford.
The Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team along with a Home Office Immigration Enforcement Team carried out the operation in the Greenhill Street area.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “Together, we attended eight commercial properties in the town. As a result of our attendance, two males were arrested having been found to have been working illegally.”
They added: “We would like to remind local business owners and operators that the employment of illegal workers can land you with a fine of £45,000 per employee.”