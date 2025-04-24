Emergency services called to reports of house fire in Stratford

EMERGENCY services were called to reports of a fire at a home in Stratford this morning (Thursday).

Three fire engines, an ambulance and a paramedic car were sent to a house in Banbury Road.

Emergency services in Banbury Road, Stratford, on Thursday morning.

No details have emerged about the extent of the fire, but a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson told the Herald: “We were called to reports of a property fire on Banbury Road at 10.19am, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

“On arrival we discovered one patient, who was assessed and discharged at the scene.”