Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Emergency services called to reports of house fire in Stratford

By Stratford News Editor
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 12:43, 24 April 2025

EMERGENCY services were called to reports of a fire at a home in Stratford this morning (Thursday).

Three fire engines, an ambulance and a paramedic car were sent to a house in Banbury Road.

Emergency services in Banbury Road, Stratford, on Thursday morning.
Emergency services in Banbury Road, Stratford, on Thursday morning.

No details have emerged about the extent of the fire, but a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson told the Herald: “We were called to reports of a property fire on Banbury Road at 10.19am, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

“On arrival we discovered one patient, who was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford News Editor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE