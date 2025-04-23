TIME lapse footage showing progress on major HS2 work under the A46 near Kenilworth has been released.

The footage shows the large box junction being moved into position on Thursday 17th April. The 14,500 tonne structure will allow the HS2 line to run beneath the road.

To allow for this work to take place, the section of the A46 between Stivichall Interchange (Festival Island) to the Thickthorn Island (A452 for Leamington and Kenilworth) has been closed since 11th April. The stretch will remain closed until 6am on Thursday 1st May.

HS2 said that the structure was built on land next to the A46. It was then manoeuvred into place by being moved along a guiding raft for a total distance of 64 metres.





