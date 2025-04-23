A 20-year-old Stratford man has been charged and remanded in custody after an incident reportedly involving an air weapon.

Police arrested Zachary Hunt, of Birmingham Road, on Monday, 21st April, after receiving reports of someone pointing an air weapon out of a window.

Warwickshire Police

He was charged with possessing an air weapon with intent to cause fear of violence.

This morning, 23rd April, he appeared before magistrates in Coventry, who remanded him in custody until his appearance at Warwick Crown Court on 21st May.