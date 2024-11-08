Trick or eat… how a witch on a trike supported Stratford Foodbank

A WITCH on a tricycle was spotted making her way through Alveston last week, but she wasn’t on the hunt for newts’ eyes and lizards’ legs.

This witch was on a goodwill mission, collecting items for Stratford Foodbank as part of a community event which included a village Halloween party on Saturday night.

Games, carved pumpkins and fancy dress entertained the children (and some adults) in a function room at Stratford Youth Hostel while there was also a spread of food.

Emma Bill, one of the party organisers, gave a spooky look to her tricycle at the Alveston halloween party. Photo: Mark Williamson

Emma Bill, who organised the party along with fellow Alveston residents Michaela and Simon Edwards, said she ended up with a car boot full of non-perishable food items to take to the foodbank at the Fred Winter Centre as well as £350.

“The Halloween party was a chance to get people together as the village pub has been closed,” she explained. “We asked for donations for the foodbank so we could do some good as well.”

The was keen competition in the fancy dress competition. Photo: Mark Williamson

Some of those donations were collected by pushing the witch on a trike through the village on Halloween – a reverse trick or treat, Emma said.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s party included prizes for the best carved pumpkin and best fancy dress competition.

The focus for future village events will soon switch back to the Ferry pub which is due to reopen. “The new landlord is really keen to link with the community,” Emma added.