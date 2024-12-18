Traffic restrictions will be lifted from Birmingham Road over Christmas and new year

STRATFORD’S Birmingham Road will be fully open over the Christmas period, the county council has announced.

The restrictions will be lifted from 24th December to 2nd January.

Work has been taking place on phase two of the improvement project, between 390 Birmingham Road and Worths Way, which has seen restrictions and narrow lanes in place.

These will be completely removed for the festive period.

The Birmingham Road will be open fully from 24th December.

But the restrictions will be back. From 2nd to 10th January, temporary traffic signals will be installed on Birmingham Road by Buckingham Way to allow the two sides of a drainage system to be connected across Birmingham Road.

The remaining work on this phase includes:

installing new sewer in outbound lane between Worths Way and The Avenue

installing new street lighting

A second drainage road crossing by The Avenue

widening footways on eastern (inbound) side for new cycleway

new crossing on Birmingham Road by Squirrels Street

New bus shelter on western (outbound) side

The county council has already completed the construction of the large storm sewer in the outbound verge up to Worths Way to help prevent flooding. It also filled in the existing 1-2m deep ditch for the new footway and cycleway between Squirrels Street and Worths Way.

Cllr Tim Sinclair (Con), Warwickshire County Councillor for Stratford North, said: “It’s great news that the traffic on the Birmingham Road will be enjoying unrestricted flow over the holiday period, and I’m delighted that our efforts to increase the numbers of staff working on site have had the benefit of keeping completion timescales on track.

“The work is going well, and in the future as a result of the new drainage the area will be protected from the worst effects of surface water, which so many areas of the county saw during the recent storms. I look forward to seeing pedestrians and cyclists using the safe, new shared use path and to the other benefits of this phase of the scheme being realised.”