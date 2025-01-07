Traffic lights ‘gone by end of the week’ on Stratford’s Birmingham Road

TRAFFIC lights on the Birmingham Road in Stratford are expected to be removed by the weekend.

Readers contacted the Herald concerned that traffic lights, restricting one lane heading into town, were back in a similar location where work was thought to have been completed before Christmas.

Work has been taking place along the Birmingham Road with the aim of trying to improve traffic flow and install new drainage and paths.

In November, Warwickshire County Council, which is carrying out the project, announced that phase one of the scheme, from the Bishopton roundabout to 386 Birmingham Road, was completed, including widening the outbound lane to ease congestion on the approach to the roundabout.

The next step, the county said, was to continue the drainage work, construct a new path along the section of Birmingham Road from No. 386 to St Peter’s Way, adding that there would be two-way traffic, although along narrow lanes.

So why the traffic lights?

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson told the Herald: “The traffic management is part of the ongoing highway improvement scheme. It has been put in place to enable the contractor to safely work on constructing new kerb drainage along the inbound side of Birmingham Road immediately north of, and up to its junction with, Buckingham Way and a drainage road crossing to connect the new kerb drainage to the new sewer in the outbound side to help to reduce flooding.

“We are speaking with the contractor and fully expect all traffic management to be lifted by the end of this week and unrestricted two-way access re-established along Birmingham Road at the weekend."